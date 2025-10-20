B.C. man convicted in 2022 syringe hold-up at Smithers store wanted by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Telkwa, B.C. man who was convicted of robbing a Smithers merchant at syringe-point in 2022, is currently wanted by police.

RCMP said Devin Christopher Fuller, 39, is the subject of multiple outstanding warrants for alleged incidents in Houston and Smithers in late 2024 and earlier this year.

Fuller is accused of break and enter, mischief, assault with a weapon, and breaching a probation order in Houston on May 9, 2025.

He is also charged with breaching probation orders in Smithers twice on Dec. 15, and on Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, 2024.

In September 2023, Fuller was sentenced to three years in prison followed by 12 months probation after he pleaded guilty in June to robbery in connection with an armed hold up at Salt Boutique in Smithers on May 24, 2022.

“He held us up with a dirty syringe,” store owner Caroline Marko told Global News in an interview earlier this month.

During the ordeal, Marko said she had to lock a customer, their two children and mother in the bathroom.

The customer called 911 she said, while she followed the suspect out of the shop and kept her eyes on him until he was apprehended.

“I couldn’t watch him walk away clearly out of his mind and clearly capable of doing whatever it took to get some money,” Marko recalled. “I wish that we could help these people in a way that was actually effective because I don’t need to judge you on what you’ve done, I just need you to be a contributing member of this community.”

Fuller was also accused of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose but the second charge was stayed by the Crown upon sentencing.

Fuller’s criminal history in B.C. dates back more than two decades and includes over 30 convictions – including mischief, assault with a weapon, extortion, assault, break and enter, robbery, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has also been convicted of breaching undertakings or probation orders at least 15 times since 2005.

A warrant for Fuller’s arrest was issued on Sept. 2, after he allegedly failed to attend court in Smithers on the May allegations out of Houston and the 2024 breach of probation charges.

Police believe he may be in the Smithers or Houston areas.

View image in full screen RCMP said Devin Christopher Fuller, 39, is the subject of multiple outstanding warrants for alleged incidents in Houston and Smithers. Global News

Anyone with information on Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to call Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233, Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).