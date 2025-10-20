Menu

Canada

3 U.K. men agree to extradition in beating death of Ontario restaurant owner

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 12:14 pm
2 min read
Three British men accused in the beating death of an Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner have agreed to be extradited to Canada.

Robert Busby Evans, Robert Evans Jr. and Barry Evans appeared before Sheriff Julius Komorowski at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday, where they agreed to extradition.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service told Global News in an email that the case will now be forwarded to the Scottish ministers to determine if all three should be extradited.

The three men were charged in December 2024 in connection with the August 2023 death of Curry House owner Sharif Rahman. He died after reportedly chasing three men outside of his restaurant over an unpaid bill.

The restaurateur was left in a coma following the beating in the small community located on an inlet on Georgian Bay, about three hours north of Toronto.

He died about a week later, which was when police in Owen Sound requested help from the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP announced in December 2024 that Robert Evans had been charged with manslaughter, Robert Busby Evans was charged with accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence and Barry Evans was charged with accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence.

OPP Det. Insp. Jane Conway told reporters on Dec. 18 that the three men were visiting Canada that summer.

Soon after the OPP began its probe, Conway said investigators learned the men were no longer in Canada.

Rahman’s death hit the small Ontario community hard and there was an outpouring of support for his family.

Mayor Ian Boddy stated shortly after the attack that Sharif was an “exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County Committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur, and a devoted family man.”

“His passing is a tragic loss for our community, and it is a time to come together with compassion and support. Let us all reflect on Sharif’s kindness and his love of the community by treating everyone with the same generosity he embodied,” the mayor added.

