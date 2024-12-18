3 men from United Kingdom charged in beating death of Ontario restaurant owner

Send this page to someone via email

Three men from the United Kingdom have been charged in connection to the brutal slaying of Curry House owner Sharif Rahman in Owen Sound, Ont. in 2023.

Rahman died after reportedly chasing three men outside of his Curry House restaurant over an unpaid bill.

On Tuesday, police announced that 24-year-old Robert Evans had been charged with manslaughter in connection the incident.

They also said Robert Busby Evans, 47, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence while 57-year-old Barry Evans was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence.

The three men are awaiting extradition in the United Kingdom, according to the OPP.

OPP Det. Insp. Jane Conway would not specify where the men were from when speaking to reporters on Wednesday but did thank police in Scotland for their efforts.

“While it is too early to provide a timeline for the extradition, we are pleased to announce that the accused individuals have been arrested,” she said.

It has been 17 months since Rahman died after a brutal attack the small Ontario city located along the shores of Georgian Bay.

The restauranter would be left in a coma following the brutal beating in the small community located on an inlet on Georgian Bay, about three hours north of Toronto.

He would succumb to his injuries about a week later which was when police in Owen Sound requested help from the OPP.

“Soon after, police learned that the three male suspects had fled the country, leading to collaboration with international partners to coordinate their arrests abroad,” Conway said.

More to follow…