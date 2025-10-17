Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba RCMP still searching for missing Piney woman 2 years later

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2025 10:32 am
1 min read
Missing Manitoba woman Jean Backman was last photographed Oct. 11, 2023, and police believe she may have been wearing this green jacket when she disappeared.
Missing Manitoba woman Jean Backman was last photographed Oct. 11, 2023, and police believe she may have been wearing this green jacket when she disappeared. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say they continue to look for a missing woman two years after she disappeared.

Officers from the Sprague detachment were called to a home in the RM of Piney on Oct. 19, 2023, to conduct a well-being check on 70-year-old Ywanna (Jean) Backman, who had last been heard from a few days earlier.

Backman was nowhere to be found, and despite extensive searches and thorough investigation of all tips that have come in, police remain in the dark as to Backman’s whereabouts two years later.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This missing woman was photographed on Oct. 11 of that year, two days before she was last seen, and RCMP say they believe she may have been wearing the same jacket when she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New initiative to help find missing Manitobans'
New initiative to help find missing Manitobans
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices