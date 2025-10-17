Manitoba RCMP still searching for missing Piney woman 2 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they continue to look for a missing woman two years after she disappeared.

Officers from the Sprague detachment were called to a home in the RM of Piney on Oct. 19, 2023, to conduct a well-being check on 70-year-old Ywanna (Jean) Backman, who had last been heard from a few days earlier.

Backman was nowhere to be found, and despite extensive searches and thorough investigation of all tips that have come in, police remain in the dark as to Backman’s whereabouts two years later.

This missing woman was photographed on Oct. 11 of that year, two days before she was last seen, and RCMP say they believe she may have been wearing the same jacket when she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

