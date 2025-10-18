New clinical trial in Ontario uses magic mushrooms to treat anxiety

Send this page to someone via email

A new clinical trial at Kingston Health Sciences Centre could mark a turning point in how anxiety is treated in Canada.

For the first time in Canada, researchers are studying the effects of micro-dose psilocybin, the active ingredient found in magic mushrooms, on people living with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

“There are significant unmet needs among people living with generalized anxiety disorder, and they are seeking effective, well-tolerated treatments,” said Dr. Claudio Soares, principal investigator and attending physician in KHSC’s Mental Health and Addiction program.

Psilocybin is being tested for its potential to reduce anxiety without causing hallucinations.

“Not everybody has access to treatment, but also not everybody can tolerate medications for anxiety,” said Soares.

“They might have sexual dysfunction or weight gain. So we’re always looking for novel alternatives, novel treatments, and psilocybin has emerged as one of the options to treat anxiety disorder.”

The study will run over eight weeks and involve up to 60 participants taking either psilocybin or a placebo daily at home.

Researchers say the initial results are encouraging, with some participants noticing reduced anxiety within the first week.

“This study represents a major shift, a new way of targeting anxiety by engaging the brain in novel ways, but without the sedation or emotional numbing caused by many of the current medications used to treat anxiety,” said Soares.

With more than 1.6 million Canadians affected by GAD, researchers are hopeful the trial will offer a safer and more accessible treatment alternative.

If successful, larger-scale studies could follow, bringing new hope to those living with anxiety.