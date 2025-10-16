Menu

Subsidiary of Greyhound bus hoping to service Okanagan communities again

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 8:05 pm
2 min read
A Greyhound Bus is seen here in Kelowna in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Greyhound Bus is seen here in Kelowna in this file photo. Global News
Greyhound buses were once a very common sight on Canadian highways until operations came to a screeching halt in Western Canada back in 2018.

But now a subsidiary of Greyhound wants to roll back into B.C.

“Our view is additional intercity busing is a good thing,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming told Global News.

German-owned FlixBus, which bought out Greyhound after it pulled out of Canada entirely in 2021, is asking local municipalities for support as it looks to expand its operations.

The City of Vernon is giving its unanimous support, saying Greyhound’s departure was a hit for many.

“We sure remember it, because I could go and look at all the letters that were sent to the mayor,” Cumming said. “This was very important. People have family and other needs that take them around the province and into Alberta and when that went away, they were caught without a service.”

Click to play video: 'Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century'
Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century

Vernon City council is among the Okanagan municipalities currently drafting a letter of support, which will be sent to the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board.

The Alberta-based company that owns Ebus stepped up to fill the gap after Greyhound ceased its Canadian operations, citing years of decline.

Flixbus believes that if its proposal is approved, it will offer improved transportation options for residents across the Okanagan and surrounding region.

In its request letter for the city’s support, FlixBus stated its proposed service would provide daily connections between Vernon and cities like Kelowna, Kamloops, Vancouver and Calgary.

It also said the company would offer regular service to the United States, including “Seattle and beyond”.

“I like the idea of greyhound coming back,” said Vernon resident Jim Skelton. “It’s a service that can be used.”

“I think it’s a good idea because some people can’t afford having a car,” said Anita Ufimzeff, another Vernon resident.

But whether there is enough demand for more inter-city bus services across the Interior, Vernon’s mayor said, isn’t up to him to say.

“That’s them and their business plan,” Cumming said.

“Additional service, I think, would be positive for us. There’s significant economic activity between the major cities here in the Okanagan and through to Kamloops and also, there’s major transportation needs between here and Vancouver.”

The proposal needs to be approved by the province’s Passenger Transportation Board.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

