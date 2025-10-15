Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out Nic Demski for Friday’s tilt

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 6:26 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber player leaps over a Saskatchewan Roughrider View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) leaps over Saskatchewan Roughriders' Kosi Onyeka (31) for the first down during second half CFL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. John Woods / The Canadian Press
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without their leading receiver for Friday’s week 20 matchup against the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers have ruled out Nic Demski to play this week after he suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of last week’s loss to the Edmonton Elks. Demski missed both their practices this week.

Demski, 31, hasn’t missed a game all season, appearing in all of their first 16 contests in 2025. He leads the Blue and Gold in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches with 67 receptions for 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns.

Joey Corcoran will likely enter the starting lineup in his place. It would be Corcoran’s second career CFL start after the 24-year-old rookie started for Kody Case back in week eight against the Toronto Argonauts. Corcoran has made 10 catches for 88 yards in 16 appearances this year.

Fellow receiver Dillon Mitchell also missed Wednesday’s closed practice, but it’s not related to injury so it shouldn’t affect his status for Friday. Returner Trey Vaval is questionable to play after hurting his ankle, but he practiced in full both days.

Defensive back Michael Griffin is listed as doubtful to return to the lineup after being limited in both practices.

The 8-8 Bombers host the Riders on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Riders-Bombers rivalry fuels tourism in Regina
