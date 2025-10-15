Former Halifax bouncer testifies he put victim in chokehold ‘to put him to sleep’

Send this page to someone via email

A former Halifax bouncer on trial for manslaughter has taken the stand in his own defence.

Alexander Pishori Levy, 40, is charged with criminal negligence causing death and manslaughter in the death of Ryan Sawyer, 31.

At the time, Levy was employed as security staff at the Halifax Alehouse bar in downtown Halifax.

Levy told the judge-only trial on Wednesday that his security training taught him that using the “rear naked choke” was a safer way to get an altercation under control, rather than throwing punches.

“I myself was usually the test dummy, so to say, where I would pretend to be drunk and people would drag me out of the bar,” he said.

“I was put in chokeholds as well during those training sessions.”

Levy estimates during his 18-year career in security that he used the chokehold around 100 times and never encountered a problem.

He was working as the head of security at the now-closed Halifax Alehouse on Dec. 24, 2022. He told the court he had an “uncomfortable” encounter with Ryan’s brother, Kyle Sawyer, while the siblings were in the line-up waiting to get into the bar.

He went on to say that he was alerted later in the night to a fight involving Kyle in the bar, and both brothers were asked to leave.

Levy testified Kyle threatened him on the way out and continued to engage outside the bar. A struggle between the brothers and bouncers ensued.

Levy recalled at one point Ryan being on top of him and trying to punch or claw at his face.

“If he gets in a good hit or if I don’t put him to sleep he could overpower me and get up and then I could get pummeled into the ground,” said Levy.

“So I decided that I would squeeze and try to put him to sleep.”

He said the chokehold lasted about 10 to 15 seconds.

During cross-examination by the Crown, Levy admitted he did not remember Ryan saying anything threatening. He also did not recall having any injuries to his face following the altercation.

Previously, Kyle Sawyer took the stand and testified how he was asked to leave the bar on the night in question after spilling his drink on a customer. He told the court a verbal altercation took place outside the bar with the bouncers and that he pushed Levy.

He also told the court he ended up on the ground with another bouncer, and recalled at one point screaming, “I can’t breathe.”

The defence closed its case with Levy’s testimony on Wednesday. Both sides will provide oral submissions and return to court next Monday.

Ryan Sawyer’s death prompted calls to improve safety at the province’s bars and oversight for security staff.

In May 2023, the province announced that security staff at late-night bars will need to undergo a criminal check and security training. They will also need to provide a criminal record check “on request” and complete a responsible beverage service training program.

The Halifax Alehouse building has been sold to a developer.