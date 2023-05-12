Late-night bar security staff will now need criminal check, training to work in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia will now require security staff who work at late-night bars to undergo a criminal record check and security training.

The move comes after recent complaints of violence against bouncers in downtown Halifax, two staff members of the Halifax Alehouse who were charged with assault, and the death of a man on Christmas Eve 2022 who was found unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the bars on Prince Street.

The province said in a release Friday that bar security staff who work at late-night bars, which are classified as Class A Cabarets, will have to take an approved security training course by July 1 in order to work. They will also need to provide a criminal record check “on request” and complete a responsible beverage service training program.

As well, at least one manager or supervisor who has completed both training programs and has a valid criminal check will need to be on site during opening hours.

The province noted that staff will complete the Alberta ProTect Security Training Program online for now, but Nova Scotia will be developing its own training program in the coming months.

The new rules only apply to a handful of bars classified as cabarets — the majority in Halifax. The province said they are considered “higher risk” because they are open until 3:30 a.m. and “focus on primarily serving alcohol.”

The cabarets include The Dome/Level 8 Night Club & Lounge, HFX Sports Bar & Grill/The Alehouse, and the Toothy Moose — all in downtown Halifax. The Capri Cabaret in Sydney is also affected.

Cabarets that are found to be in violation of these new licensing requirements could have their liquor licenses suspended.

Bouncers and bar security staff are not regulated in the province of Nova Scotia.

While the Private Investigators and Private Guards Act does regulate security businesses and security staff, an exemption was made for in-house security personnel employed directly by a business, such as door staff.

The Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco division of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, however, is responsible for enforcing liquor regulations.

— with a file from Global News’ Alex Cooke