Man dead on Christmas Eve after disturbance in downtown Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man after he was found unresponsive on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax early Saturday morning.

The man was transported to the QEII hospital with life-threatening condition following the arrival of responders. Police announced later Saturday that he had died.

@HfxRegPolice is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased. One man is in police custody. https://t.co/40SXEtyjIl pic.twitter.com/vLQaUQvjZM — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 24, 2022

According to a release from police, one man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

“At approximately 1:14 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in the area of the 1700-block of Brunswick Street in Halifax,” the release read.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects right now, and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.