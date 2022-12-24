Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead on Christmas Eve after disturbance in downtown Halifax

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 9:14 am
Halifax police have a man in custody following the discovery of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Halifax police have a man in custody following the discovery of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man after he was found unresponsive on the sidewalk of Prince Street in Halifax early Saturday morning.

The man was transported to the QEII hospital with life-threatening condition following the arrival of responders. Police announced later Saturday that he had died.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a release from police, one man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“At approximately 1:14 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in the area of the 1700-block of Brunswick Street in Halifax,” the release read.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects right now, and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Read more: Nova Scotia man charged after allegedly stabbing paramedic with syringe

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.

AssaultHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeHalifax crimeLife Threatening InjuriesPrince StreetHalifax assault1700 block of brunswick street

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers