Video link
Headline link
Lifestyle

N.B. looking to sell its stock of American alcohol

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2025 8:19 am
1 min read
A sign is placed in front of the American whiskey section at a B.C. liquor store before top selling American made products are to be removed from shelves as a demonstration for media in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
A sign is placed in front of the American whiskey section at a B.C. liquor store before top selling American made products are to be removed from shelves as a demonstration for media in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
FREDERICTON – The New Brunswick Liquor Corporation says it wants to sell the remaining $3.4 million worth of American alcohol removed from store shelves in protest of the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lori Stickles, corporation president, told a legislature committee earlier in the week that the agency has sold about $600,000 worth of American alcohol since the protest began in March.

The corporation, along with liquor boards across the country, removed American alcohol from shelves after Trump started to threaten Canada with a trade war and annexation.

In August, the Quebec liquor board said it may be forced to destroy $300,000 worth of American alcohol that the province had banned from stores.

Stickles says customers can purchase the American booze at the corporation’s depot in Salisbury, N.B., adding that bottles can also still be found at some government-run liquor stores.

She notes, however, that the demand for American alcohol is not strong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

