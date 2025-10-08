Trump commerce secretary takes ‘aggressive’ stance against Ontario auto industry, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick took an “aggressive” position against Canada’s auto manufacturing sector, Global News has learned, during a private discussion at a summit focusing on the relationship between the two countries.

Lutnick, who was speaking virtually at the Eurasia Group’s U.S.-Canada Summit, suggested the Trump administration is increasingly focused on vehicle assembly based in the United States, according to multiple sources who heard the discussion.

Lutnick, sources said, also suggested the White House has taken the position of “America first, Canada second.”

While one source suggested the Lutnick was framing the position in a positive way – the Canadian economy could be complementary to the United States – another source viewed it as “there’s nothing Canada can do about it.”

The source’s description of how Lutnick framed the U.S.-Canada relationship mirrors observations others have made about what “American first” means for the country.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that while Lutnick has taken that stance and tone with the province in previous discussions, it was “not as clear as we heard today.”

Another provincial source told Global News that Lutnick was much more “aggressive” in his language than previous iterations.

“I would say it’s a massive threat when you have the secretary of commerce coming out and saying that, and he would only say it if the president gave him the green light,” Ford told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

“So right away you gotta put your guard up and be prepared.”

Flavio Volpe, president of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, expressed concern with Lutnick’s position.

“The commerce secretary is focused on having those cars made in the U.S. and he thinks that might be zero-sum in Canada,” Volpe said. “I don’t agree with that, the government of Canada doesn’t agree with that.”

Volpe said the country should appeal to the Detroit-based automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, on the complication of unspooling the integrated supply chain.

But sources said Lutnick also took issue with Ontario’s decision to remove American-made alcohol from shelves as a direct response to tariffs. While other provinces, like Alberta, rescinded their bans, the Ford government has promised to keep it in place until the tariff dispute is resolved.

Lutnick, sources said, called that a “negative” that Canada needs to address.

During a fireside chat at the same conference, Ford stressed his government is unwilling to budge.

“Not until we get a deal,” Ford said, adding that he wants to continue using the LCBO’s purchasing “leverage” to send a message to Republican lawmakers who could put pressure on Trump.

Ford also suggested he would be willing to introduce legislation to prevent American access to Ontario’s critical minerals.

“I will put legislation in, if he wants to destroy our auto sector, and destroy our steel sector and, for Quebec, the aluminum sector, there won’t be a grain of critical minerals going south of the border,” Ford said.

“There won’t be one ounce of energy coming from Ontario, because you know what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna use that cheap energy that we’re selling to our American friends to sell products around the world.”