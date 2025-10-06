Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in extortion-related offences in Surrey from August 2024

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 7:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating violent extortion attempt'
Surrey RCMP investigating violent extortion attempt
WATCH: (AUG. 10 2024) Surrey RCMP releasing images of suspects and a vehicle involved in another violent extortion attempt targeting members of the South Asian community. Alissa Thibault reports. – Aug 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in extortion-related offences in Surrey dating back to 2024.

In a press release on Monday, the Lower Mainland District Joint Force Operation (JFO) said charges were laid on Oct. 6 after an investigation was initiated in January 2025.

On Aug. 10 2024, police were called to a home near 88 Avenue and 192 Street in the Port Kells neighbourhood shortly after 3 a.m.

Officers found signs of a shooting along with evidence of an attempted arson.

Someone associated with the home then received a demand for money on Aug. 11, police said, leading officers to believe the incident was linked to ongoing extortion attempts across the Lower Mainland.

Click to play video: 'Police launch new taskforce to target extortion in BC'
Police launch new taskforce to target extortion in BC

The JFO announced on Monday that the BC Prosecution Service has laid charges against 26-year-old Abjeet Kingra and 24-year-old Vikram Sharma. Both men have been charged with discharge of a firearm with intent and arson.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingra is already in custody and serving time for another crime, police said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A person by the same name was recently sentenced for arson and discharging a firearm at high-profile Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s home on Vancouver Island.

Police would not confirm on Monday if Kingra was the same suspect in both cases.

Click to play video: 'Rapper AP Dhillon’s B.C. home targeted with gunfire'
Rapper AP Dhillon’s B.C. home targeted with gunfire

The second accused, Sharma, has an active arrest warrant for discharge of a firearm with intent and arson in relation to a West Shore RCMP investigation. An additional warrant has been issued for his arrest in relation to the new charges, police said.

They have released a photo of him.

Trending Now
Vikram Sharma has an active arrest warrant for discharge of a firearm with intent and arson in relation to a West Shore RCMP investigation
Vikram Sharma has an active arrest warrant for discharge of a firearm with intent and arson in relation to a West Shore RCMP investigation. Police handout

 

Story continues below advertisement

Sharma is described as five feet, nine inches tall (174 cm) and 181 lbs (82 kg), with black hair and brown eyes.

“We recognize that charges in one investigation does not erase the community’s fear and concern regarding ongoing extortions,” Chief Supt. Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland Assistant District Commander, said in a statement.

“These charges show our commitment to the community, and with a dedicated task force and additional resources, we are in a stronger position to pursue multiple suspect groups, and advance investigations toward further charges.”

Anyone with information about Sharma’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

This comes the same day Surrey police announced that three men have been charged in connection with a shooting that is believed to be related to an extortion investigation.

Surrey police confirmed on Monday morning that Mandeep Gidda, 23, Nirmaandeep Cheema, 20, and Arundeep Singh, 26, were charged in connection with a shooting that happened on March 27 at 1:55 a.m. at a home in the 13300 block of 89A Avenue, Surrey.

The shooting damaged the home, but no one was injured.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices