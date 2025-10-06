3 men charged in connection with extortion-related Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Surrey, B.C., that is believed to be related to an extortion investigation.

Surrey police confirmed on Monday morning that Mandeep Gidda, 23, Nirmaandeep Cheema, 20, and Arundeep Singh, 26, were charged in connection with a shooting that happened on March 27 at 1:55 a.m. at a home in the 13300 block of 89A Avenue, Surrey.

The shooting damaged the home, but no one was injured.

Police said the victim contacted them later that day. During the investigation, it was determined that this shooting was related to an ongoing extortion investigation and three suspects were identified.

The three men were arrested on Friday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gidda, Cheema and Singh are all charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Surrey police protecting targeted home

“These three arrests and charges are a positive step forward as Surrey Police Service continues to aggressively tackle the issue of extortions in collaboration with Provincial Extortions Task Force and other policing partners across the country,” Surrey Police Service Chief Const. Norm Lipinski said in a statement. “Enforcement and all investigative tactics will continue to ramp up as we work together to bring these criminals to justice.”

Gidda and Cheema are set to appear in court on Monday and Singh is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Surrey police said individuals and businesses, primarily in the South Asian community, are being victimized by threats of extortion in Surrey and across Canada.

Surrey has launched its own extortion investigations team and a reward and tip line in collaboration with the City of Surrey. SPS is also part of the Provincial Extortions Task Force.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, media relations officer with the Surrey Police Service, said last week that as of Sept. 22, there have been 48 reports of extortion-related incidents in the City of Surrey.