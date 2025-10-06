Menu

Crime

3 men charged in connection with extortion-related Surrey shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
B.C. steps up its fight against extortion threats targeting the province’s South Asian community
A new provincial task force has been created to tackle extortion threats and violence against B.C.'s South Asian businesses and community members. B.C. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Nina Krieger speaks with 'Global News Morning' about the initiative – Sep 18, 2025
Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Surrey, B.C., that is believed to be related to an extortion investigation.

Surrey police confirmed on Monday morning that Mandeep Gidda, 23, Nirmaandeep Cheema, 20, and Arundeep Singh, 26, were charged in connection with a shooting that happened on March 27 at 1:55 a.m. at a home in the 13300 block of 89A Avenue, Surrey.

The shooting damaged the home, but no one was injured.

Police said the victim contacted them later that day. During the investigation, it was determined that this shooting was related to an ongoing extortion investigation and three suspects were identified.

The three men were arrested on Friday.

Gidda, Cheema and Singh are all charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Surrey police protecting targeted home'
Surrey police protecting targeted home

“These three arrests and charges are a positive step forward as Surrey Police Service continues to aggressively tackle the issue of extortions in collaboration with Provincial Extortions Task Force and other policing partners across the country,” Surrey Police Service Chief Const. Norm Lipinski said in a statement. “Enforcement and all investigative tactics will continue to ramp up as we work together to bring these criminals to justice.”

Trending Now

Gidda and Cheema are set to appear in court on Monday and Singh is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Surrey police said individuals and businesses, primarily in the South Asian community, are being victimized by threats of extortion in Surrey and across Canada.

Surrey has launched its own extortion investigations team and a reward and tip line in collaboration with the City of Surrey. SPS is also part of the Provincial Extortions Task Force.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, media relations officer with the Surrey Police Service, said last week that as of Sept. 22, there have been 48 reports of extortion-related incidents in the City of Surrey.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

