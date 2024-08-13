RCMP see hallmarks of extortion in Surrey gunfire and arson attempt

RCMP say gunfire and an apparent arson attempt at a Surrey, B.C., home bear the hallmarks of recent extortion attempts in the community.
Police were called to a home near 88 Avenue and 192 Street in the Port Kells neighbourhood shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Officers found signs of a shooting along with evidence of an attempted arson, police said in a Tuesday media release.
Someone associated with the home then received a demand for money on Sunday, leading police to believe the incident is linked to ongoing extortion attempts across the Lower Mainland.
“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in the release.
Get breaking National news
“The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation and in order to advance the investigation, we are releasing a photo of the two suspects we believe are involved as well as a photo of the vehicle they allegedly used in commission of the offence.”
Police said they later recovered the vehicle, a Kia Rio 5, which they determined was stolen from a Newton business complex.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or who saw it near 88 Avenue and 192 Street on Aug. 10 between 3 and 4 a.m. is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
- Tip about Toronto ISIS plot came from France
- Alberta manhunt: Person of interest sought, rural residents asked to look for stolen quad
- Florida family accused of trying to trap, kill neighbours under God’s orders
- Alberta manhunt: County employee dead, utility worker hurt while shooters still at large
Comments