Crime

RCMP see hallmarks of extortion in Surrey gunfire and arson attempt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 8:27 pm
1 min read
RCMP say gunfire and an apparent arson attempt at a Surrey, B.C., home bear the hallmarks of recent extortion attempts in the community.

Police were called to a home near 88 Avenue and 192 Street in the Port Kells neighbourhood shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Officers found signs of a shooting along with evidence of an attempted arson, police said in a Tuesday media release.

Security video of two suspects in an alleged shooting and attempted arson linked to recent extortion attempts. View image in full screen
Security video of two suspects in an alleged shooting and attempted arson linked to recent extortion attempts. Surrey RCMP

Someone associated with the home then received a demand for money on Sunday, leading police to believe the incident is linked to ongoing extortion attempts across the Lower Mainland.

Story continues below advertisement
“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in the release.

“The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation and in order to advance the investigation, we are releasing a photo of the two suspects we believe are involved as well as a photo of the vehicle they allegedly used in commission of the offence.”

Surrey RCMP want to speak with anyone who saw this stolen vehicle driving in the Port Kells neighbourhood early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP want to speak with anyone who saw this stolen vehicle driving in the Port Kells neighbourhood early Saturday morning. Surrey RCMP

Police said they later recovered the vehicle, a Kia Rio 5, which they determined was stolen from a Newton business complex.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the vehicle or who saw it near 88 Avenue and 192 Street on Aug. 10 between 3 and 4 a.m. is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

