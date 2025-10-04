Lions clinch playoff berth with win over Stamps

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Things got way more exciting for the B.C. Lions on Saturday than Nathan Rourke wanted them to be.

The Lions looked to have the game well under control but then had to fend off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Calgary Stampeders 38-24 to clinch a CFL playoff berth.

The Lions took a 31-9 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Stampeders used two interceptions to cut the margin to seven points.

“You never want to give them the ball, no matter the position,” said Rourke, who finished the night completing 25 of 32 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Keon Hatcher. “It made it a little bit too exciting there at the end.

“There’s a lot of relief right now that we pulled that one out.”

B.C. cornerback Robert Carter Jr. had two picks that snuffed out late Stampeder drives and the Lions sealed the victory when running back Zander Horvath scored on a 33-yard run with less than a minute remaining.

The 9-7 Lions moved into sole possession of second place in the West Division and still have a chance to host a home playoff game.

Rourke said the win — the fourth in a row for B.C. and sixth in the last eight games — keeps the Lions in the hunt.

“This entire year we’ve been trying to spend one more week together,” said Rourke, who threw for more than 400 yards for the second time this year and was over 300 yards for the 10th time. “We’re a step along the way.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re in a good position. You just want to play another week and give ourselves a chance.”

Hatcher, the CFL’s receiving leader, had seven catches for 112 yards. He caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the dying seconds of the first half, then opened the third quarter with a 10-yard grab for a major. He has 90 catches for 1,515 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Slotbacks Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy also caught touchdowns.

Sean Whyte added a 47-yard field goal.

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., in his first game back at B.C. Place Stadium since being traded to the Stampeders from the Lions last November, completed 21 of 38 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran in a two-point convert.

The Stampeders dropped to 8-7 after suffering their fourth straight loss but remain in playoff contention.

“Just a little too late,” said Adams. “If we can get it started a little bit earlier. A lot of it is on me.

“All I can do is get back to work, put my head down and lead by example.”

Calgary cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr. intercepted a Rourke pass early in the quarter. That set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to Clark Barnes and a two-point convert.

Linebacker Micah Teitz intercepted Rourke again later in the quarter. That lead to Adams throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to Dominique Rhymes.

The convert cut the Lions lead to 31-24 with 4:46 remaining.

Adams was sacked six times by a swarming Lions defence, twice by defensive tackle Jonah Tavai. Adams also was intercepted in the end zone by B.C. safety Jackson Findlay on a third-down gamble.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals of 25, 27 and 43 yards.

Lions head coach Buck Pierce was happy with his team’s resilience.

“That’s what you’re proud of as a coach,” said Pierce, “How you finish, what is your mindset. We’re going to go out there and finish the game on our terms.”

Veteran Lions defensive half back T. J. Lee, who recorded his 600th career tackle, said earning a playoff spot is another step on the team’s journey.

“Our goal is to win a championship,” said Lee. “That’s the first step to our goal. We’re going to take that, celebrate tonight, then go on to the next step.”

NOTES

Lions defensive end Mathieu Betts had one sack to give him 10 in the last four games. … Calgary is 6-3 against divisional opponents this season. B.C. is 4-4. … Rourke earned his 21st win as a starter, breaking the all-time record for Canadian quarterbacks held by Frank Costentio. … The Stampers have not missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since a three-year playoff drought between 2002 and 2004. … The Stampeders have been outscored 121-62 in their four losses.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Lions: Host the Edmonton Elks on Friday, Oct. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.