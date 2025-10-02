Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE floral exhibition takes over Muttart Conservatory

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time, the Muttart Conservatory is hosting an international floral exhibition – and you only have a few more days to check out.

“It smells so good in here. It’s so beautiful. There’s nothing better than just walking around and seeing everyone enjoying it and loving it,” said Sarah Gericke, City of Edmonton attractions program manager.

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE is a ten-day celebration of Edmonton’s vibrant arts and culture scene brought to life by local floral designers.

“This is a show that brings together 15 different organizations within the city, and 15 different florists presenting those organizations,” Gericke explained.

The inspiration behind these mannequins — is the city itself.

Representing the Canadian Finals Rodeo, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Citadel Theatre, Art Gallery of Alberta and the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, to name a few.

“It’s an art. Every mannequin is a piece of art. The florists worked so hard in every mannequin so we hope people come down and appreciate the show.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's an art. Every mannequin is a piece of art. The florists worked so hard in every mannequin so we hope people come down and appreciate the show."

The exhibit ends on Oct 5.

