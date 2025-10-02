Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE floral exhibition takes over Muttart Conservatory

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 6:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE at Muttart Conservatory'
Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE at Muttart Conservatory
For the first time, the Muttart Conservatory is hosting an international floral exhibition. It's a curated collection of mannequins all inspired by the city. Nicole Stillger shows us.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the first time, the Muttart Conservatory is hosting an international floral exhibition – and you only have a few more days to check out.

“It smells so good in here. It’s so beautiful. There’s nothing better than just walking around and seeing everyone enjoying it and loving it,” said Sarah Gericke, City of Edmonton attractions program manager.

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE is a ten-day celebration of Edmonton’s vibrant arts and culture scene brought to life by local floral designers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This is a show that brings together 15 different organizations within the city, and 15 different florists presenting those organizations,” Gericke explained.

The inspiration behind these mannequins — is the city itself.

Trending Now

Representing the Canadian Finals Rodeo, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Citadel Theatre, Art Gallery of Alberta and the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, to name a few.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an art. Every mannequin is a piece of art. The florists worked so hard in every mannequin so we hope people come down and appreciate the show.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's an art. Every mannequin is a piece of art. The florists worked so hard in every mannequin so we hope people come down and appreciate the show."

The exhibit ends on Oct 5.

Watch the video above for more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices