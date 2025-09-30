History of former Winnipeg residential school commemorated

Send this page to someone via email

A former residential school in Winnipeg is being commemorated for its historic significance.

Federal officials and members of a survivors and families group unveiled a trio of plaques Tuesday at the site of the former Assiniboia Residential School on Academy Road.

The school, which operated from 1958 to 1973, was operated and supervised by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and the Grey Nuns of Montreal and was subject to concerns about overcrowding, fire safety, sanitation and ventilation before its eventual closure.

Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr said the plaques commemorate the federally funded school’s tragic history and pay tribute to residential school survivors countrywide.

“These painful truths remind us how important it is to walk hand in hand along the shared path of reconciliation,” Carr said in a statement.

“I encourage all Canadians to learn about the lasting impacts of residential schools as we continue to work with Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast on the journey toward truth and reconciliation.”

Prior to Tuesday’s unveiling of the new plaques, a monument and interpretive panels were installed by the Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group in 2022.

That organization’s executive director, Toni Kipling, said the installation of the commemorative plaques is a step toward preventing history from repeating itself.

“Our relatives and ancestors have a fire spirit within them. This fire provided the strength, resilience and love to endure the pain and injustices while they were uprooted and forced to attend residential schools,” Kipling said.

“It is because of their bravery and strength, we are still here. Today, we honour all our relatives who attended Assiniboia Residential School from 1958 to 1973, alongside Parks Canada.”

The school is among more than 2,200 sites across Canada that have received designations through Parks Canada’s National Program of Historical Commemorations, which is based on nominations from the public.