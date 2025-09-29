Menu

Crime

B.C. government welcomes Canada listing India-based Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity

By Amy Judd & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 11:57 pm
2 min read
The Canadian government has listed India's Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, it's believed to be behind many of the violent extortion cases targeting the South Asian community. Jordan Armstrong reports.
The B.C. government says it welcomes the federal government listing the India-based Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity in the country.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced the designation in a news release Monday, saying it will help Canadian security, intelligence and police agencies.

He said it gives the government the power to seize property, vehicles and money.

RCMP and police agencies in B.C. have linked the Bishnoi gang to extortion threats in South Asian communities in the province, particularly in Surrey.

Surrey police confirmed on Monday that they are investigating 48 threats and 29 extortion-related shootings so far this year.

“Extortion targeting South Asian community members in Surrey and throughout the Lower Mainland is absolutely unacceptable and the province has taken all steps to help protect communities from these awful threats of violence and intimidation, in some cases, actual acts of violence,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia Nina Krieger told Global News.

“I think this provides important tools to police to go after criminal assets. Extortion is all about money. This designation will allow bank accounts to be frozen and property vehicles and money associated with the criminal enterprise within Canada to be seized.”

India-based Bishnoi gang now listed as terrorist entity in Canada

Extortion-related arrests have taken place in Alberta and Ontario, but so far, no arrests have been made in B.C.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Police are working diligently on complex investigations that I’m not able to comment on at this time, but they’re doing everything to build cases that will meet the high threshold that we have here in B.C.,” Krieger said.

“It’s not only about arrests, it’s about convictions and we want to ensure that the most robust cases, police want to make sure that most robust cases go forward to lead to convictions and hold these criminals to justice.”

There are critics, however, who say B.C. needs to do more to bring people to justice.

“I don’t think any one of us will be taking any victory laps until these thugs and criminals are caught,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said.

“And that’s just plain and simple because I tell you my city is being terrorized right now by these criminals that are shooting at businesses, at homes. This is terrible.

“Can the province do more? Yes, they can. Absolutely. I would love them to and I’ve asked them to assign a special prosecutor to this issue in Surrey.”

