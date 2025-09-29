Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bishnoi gang now listed as a terrorist entity in Canada

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 9:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre unveils plan to add terror label on India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang'
Poilievre unveils plan to add terror label on India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Pierre Poilievre announced Wednesday a Conservative action plan to counter the alleged "Liberal extortion crisis," which will include a terrorist designation for the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang, repealing laws that allow for bail and early release of extortion offenders, and the introduction of mandatory prison sentences for extortion – Aug 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada has listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians.

The listing bars Canadians from financing or aiding the group led by Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang’s leader in India who has reportedly co-ordinated criminal activities from a cellphone inside a prison.

Last year the RCMP accused India of using the Bishnoi gang to carry out murders and acts of extortion targeting Canadians, particularly those who advocate for the creation of a separate Sikh country to be called Khalistan.

Click to play video: 'After threats to his life, Jagmeet Singh’s family says Canada’s invite to India’s Modi crossed line'
After threats to his life, Jagmeet Singh’s family says Canada’s invite to India’s Modi crossed line
Trending Now

New Delhi has rejected those claims, and says it has instead been working with Ottawa to try to stop the gang’s financial flows to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The new designation allows authorities to seize property and freeze accounts, and Ottawa says this will help fight crime targeting prominent members of India’s diaspora in Canada.

Wesley Wark, a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation, has previously said that a terror listing likely won’t deter the gang, as Canada’s main issue is a lack of capacity in gathering criminal intelligence.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices