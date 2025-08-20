Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Poilievre calls for terror listing of India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang

By Brieanna Charlebois The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2025 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre unveils plan to add terror label on India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang'
Poilievre unveils plan to add terror label on India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Pierre Poilievre announced Wednesday a Conservative action plan to counter the alleged "Liberal extortion crisis," which will include a terrorist designation for the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang, repealing laws that allow for bail and early release of extortion offenders, and the introduction of mandatory prison sentences for extortion.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the latest politician calling for the federal government to designate the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

His call on a visit to Surrey, B.C., comes after RCMP in the city announced last month they had made two arrests in an investigation into extortion targeting the South Asian business community.

Police have linked some extortion cases back to the gang, whose leader Lawrence Bishnoi is in prison in India.

Poilievre says a terror designation will be part of a tough-on-crime push the Conservatives will make during the fall session of Parliament.

Click to play video: 'Growing calls to label Bishnoi gang a terrorist group'
Growing calls to label Bishnoi gang a terrorist group
Trending Now

He says the move would help police and prosecutors deal with an international extortion group that’s been active in Surrey as well as cities including Calgary and Brampton, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre says his party is also pushing to increase mandatory prison sentences for extortion, starting with a four-year sentence for the first offence.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our plan repeals catch and release bail, brings in mandatory jail time for repeat offenders, and ensures that we have a ban on the Bishnoi terrorists, so that this network of extortionists and terrorists are automatically criminalized,” he told a news conference.

In June, B.C. Premier David Eby asked the federal government to declare the gang a terrorist organization, a call repeated by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith last month.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices