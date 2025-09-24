Menu

Crime

1 man charged, 2nd wanted in 2013 historical north Edmonton sexual assault

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 6:31 pm
2 min read
Azad Younis, 31, is wanted by the Edmonton Police Service for sexual assault and uttering threats in relation to a 2013 attack.
Azad Younis, 31, is wanted by the Edmonton Police Service for sexual assault and uttering threats in relation to a 2013 attack. Edmonton Police Service
More than a decade after a woman was attacked in northeast Edmonton, police say advancements in DNA technology have led to two suspects being identified.

The Edmonton Police Service said the attack happened on Jan. 1, 2013, when a woman was sexually assaulted by two males in a parked vehicle in the Clareview area.

At the time, police said forensic analysis of DNA evidence collected from the assault was unsuccessful in identifying any suspects.

The case sat cold for a dozen years, but this past spring progress was made.

In April 2025, suspect DNA from one of the 2013 samples was flagged in a law enforcement DNA database, leading to the identification of one of the suspects, police said.

A second sample from the assault was retested with current DNA technology, police said, leading to the identification of the second suspect.

“We never stop investigating historical sexual assaults,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce with the EPS sexual assault section.

“While investigations may, at times, be suspended when we have exhausted all investigative avenues, they are not forgotten. When new information becomes available or advances in forensic technology are made, we review these files and take the necessary steps to move them forward.”

On Sept. 4, a man turned himself in to police and was charged with sexual assault.

Edmonton police said he was under the age of 18 at the time of the 2013 attack, so even though he is an adult now, he can’t be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Azad Younis, 31, is wanted by the Edmonton Police Service for sexual assault and uttering threats in relation to a 2013 attack. View image in full screen
Azad Younis, 31, is wanted by the Edmonton Police Service for sexual assault and uttering threats in relation to a 2013 attack. Edmonton Police Service

The other suspect was an adult at the time and is now wanted by police. A warrant has been issued for Azad Younis, 31. He is wanted for sexual assault and uttering threats.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

