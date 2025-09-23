SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Veteran Arbuckle takes first-team reps with Argos

The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 4:27 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle throws down field during second half CFL football game action against the Edmonton Elks in Toronto Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle throws down field during second half CFL football game action against the Edmonton Elks in Toronto Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker.
TORONTO – Nick Arbuckle could be back as the Toronto Argonauts starting quarterback.

Arbuckle missed Toronto’s 21-19 loss last week to Montreal due to a calf injury. But on Tuesday, Arbuckle took roughly 60 per cent of reps with the Argos starting offence ahead of Jarret Doege — who started against the Alouettes — much to the surprise of head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“You know, Jarret still got about 40 per cent of it but I was shocked Nick was moving around as good as he was,” Dinwiddie said. “We’ll see how (Wednesday) is going to go.

“If he’s full strength like he was (Tuesday) I anticipate him being our starting quarterback.”

Toronto (5-9) visits the B.C. Lions (7-7) on Friday night.

Arbuckle made 13 straight starts before suffering his calf injury late in Toronto’s 31-30 home win over Edmonton on Sept. 13. Doege replaced Arbuckle in that contest, marching the Argos 40 yards on eight plays before Lirim Hajrullahu connected from 48 yards out with no time remaining.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Doege completed three-of-six passes for 35 yards against his former team. Doege then started against Montreal, finishing 25-of-37 passing for 207 yards with a TD and interception.

As a result of missing last week’s start, Arbuckle dropped to second in CFL passing (4,089) behind Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell (4,194). Mitchell also leads in TD passes with 28, three more than second-place Arbuckle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

