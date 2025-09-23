Jimmy Kimmel’s show to remain off dozens of U.S. stations despite return

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of dozens of U.S. television stations say they will continue to keep Jimmy Kimmel Live! off their airwaves despite Disney announcing the late-night comedian’s show will return from a days-long suspension Tuesday.

Nexstar Media Group, which operates 23 stations affiliated with Disney-owned ABC across the U.S., said Tuesday it will pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel’s show, noting in a statement that the program “will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products.”

“We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” Nexstar’s statement said.

“We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”

The statement comes after Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 41 other ABC affiliates, said Monday it will pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on its own stations, replacing the show with news programming.

“Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the company said in a statement.

