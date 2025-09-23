Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario dad arrested after ‘dangerously’ driving at students on school field

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute is seen in this undated Google Maps Street View screenshot. A parent is facing charges after “driving dangerously” through the field and towards students at the Oshawa, Ont., school last week. View image in full screen
G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute is seen in this undated Google Maps Street View screenshot. A parent is facing charges after “driving dangerously” through the field and towards students at the Oshawa, Ont., school last week. Google Maps Street View/screenshot
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A parent is facing charges after “driving dangerously” through a high school field and towards students in Oshawa, Ont., last week.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday that at roughly 3:40 p.m. Sept. 19, officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving dangerously through the parking lot and sports field of G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Police said the vehicle “was seen driving dangerously toward students in the area,” before fleeing along an adjacent waterfront trail.  Police attended the area and located debris from the vehicle nearby.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The driver was identified as the parent of a student at the school, who had driven through the property after learning their child had been involved in an altercation with other students at the school. Officers attended the suspect’s residence and took him into custody without incident,” police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“No persons suffered any physical injuries.”

A 31-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with a weapon. His identity was not released to protect the identity of the student, police said, adding he was released on an undertaking.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices