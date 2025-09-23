Ontario dad arrested after ‘dangerously’ driving at students on school field

Send this page to someone via email

A parent is facing charges after “driving dangerously” through a high school field and towards students in Oshawa, Ont., last week.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday that at roughly 3:40 p.m. Sept. 19, officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving dangerously through the parking lot and sports field of G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Police said the vehicle “was seen driving dangerously toward students in the area,” before fleeing along an adjacent waterfront trail. Police attended the area and located debris from the vehicle nearby.

“The driver was identified as the parent of a student at the school, who had driven through the property after learning their child had been involved in an altercation with other students at the school. Officers attended the suspect’s residence and took him into custody without incident,” police said.

“No persons suffered any physical injuries.”

A 31-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with a weapon. His identity was not released to protect the identity of the student, police said, adding he was released on an undertaking.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.