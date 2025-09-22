Winnipeg Jets make 1st cuts of 2025 training camp

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets’ players had their first day off of training camp on Monday, but the club made their first cuts following Sunday’s pre-season loss to the Minnesota Wild in overtime.

There were no real surprises as the Jets trimmed their training camp roster by six players. The Jets returned four players to their junior clubs and released two others from their tryout agreements.

The Jets sent defenceman Edison Engle and forwards Jacob Cloutier, Kevin He and Owen Martin back to their respective junior teams. Goalie Alex Worthington was released from his amateur tryout and defenceman Ethan Frisch was released from his professional tryout agreement.

Five of the six players did not appear in their exhibition loss. Kevin He recorded one assist in a little under 15 minutes of ice time in Sunday’s defeat.

The moves leave the Jets with 48 players left in training camp.

The Jets will continue their exhibition schedule on Tuesday at home to the Edmonton Oilers where Jonathan Toews is expected to be in the lineup.