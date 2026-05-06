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Sports

Road closures, drones, and new stadium rules for FIFA World Cup in Vancouver

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 7:45 pm
1 min read
FIFA World Cup banners are seen on light standards on the Cambie Bridge, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
FIFA World Cup banners are seen on light standards on the Cambie Bridge, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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Organizers of the FIFA World Cup in Vancouver have unveiled details of preparations that include the closure of a major downtown road artery for more than two months.

Taunya Geelhoed, chief operations officer for the host committee, says a stretch of Pacific Blvd. close to BC Place stadium will be closed from May 23 to late July, with a map showing the closure stretching from the Cambie Street Bridge to Carrall St.

That’s in addition to numerous other closures and traffic restrictions around the stadium on the seven match days in Vancouver, from June 13 to July 7.

Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Don Chapman says residents can expect additional CCTV cameras around the stadium and security perimeter, while drones will be deployed to monitor crowd movements when necessary.

Click to play video: 'FIFA IMPACTS Conference'
FIFA IMPACTS Conference

Chris May, general manager with BC Place, said some World Cup policies will differ from those usually in place, and instead of a bag check, FIFA has arranged storage for restricted items outside the stadium perimeter, at a cost of $20 per item.

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Geelhoed said that Main Street Science World station would serve as “the arrival hub for transit riders, taxi and ride share, pickup and drop off.”

She said ticket holders would approach BC Place on foot via Pacific Boulevard.

May says a “significant stadium footprint” will be in effect during the World Cup period and people who live and work in the area should be aware that certain routes around the stadium won’t be accessible.

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