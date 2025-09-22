CFL changes include shorter field, single-point restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

A shortened field and restricting how single points are awarded are among the significant changes coming to the CFL.

The league unveiled a two-part plan Monday that will be phased in over two years and will alter how the game looks and plays.

Starting next season, no points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single point will be awarded.

Then in 2027, CFL fields will be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards and end zones will be reconfigured.

Those modifications will make CFL fields look similar to those in the NFL, but Canadian playing surfaces will remain 65 yards wide as opposed to 53 yards for those south of the border.

Other changes include a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock.

More to come.