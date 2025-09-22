Menu

Sports

CFL changes include shorter field, single-point restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CFL commissioner talks about league’s profitability'
CFL commissioner talks about league’s profitability
(RELATED) While the focus is on a win on the field during Thursday's game between the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, there are bigger battles happening off the field. According to the CFL's new commissioner, only two teams turned a profit last season. Jaclyn Kucey reports, the league's financial struggles continue to raise serious concerns – Jun 26, 2025
A shortened field and restricting how single points are awarded are among the significant changes coming to the CFL.

The league unveiled a two-part plan Monday that will be phased in over two years and will alter how the game looks and plays.

Starting next season, no points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single point will be awarded.

Then in 2027, CFL fields will be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards and end zones will be reconfigured.

Trending Now

Those modifications will make CFL fields look similar to those in the NFL, but Canadian playing surfaces will remain 65 yards wide as opposed to 53 yards for those south of the border.

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes include a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock.

More to come.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

