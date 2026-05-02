Canadiens, Lightning to settle series in Game 7

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MONTREAL – Four overtimes. Six one-goal games. A single two-goal lead — lasting just 5:37 — in 360 minutes of hockey.

It’s only right that the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to Game 7 in a first-round series defined by razor-thin margins.

“It’s so even, from the special teams to the goaltending to the everything,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s how you get Game 7s. To win this, I mean, you’re going to have a special game from your team, and I’m assuming that the team that wins is probably going to get one more break than the other one.”

The two sides will decide Sunday in Tampa, Fla., who advances to face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round after the Lightning staved off elimination Friday with an epic 1-0 overtime win in Game 6 at the Bell Centre.

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Gage Goncalves scored the winner 9:03 into overtime, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a spectacular goaltending duel with Jakub Dobes.

The Canadiens missed a chance to clinch a series in front of a full-capacity home crowd — something they haven’t done since 2014 — and to advance past the first round for the first time since their 2021 run to the Stanley Cup final.

As disappointing as it was, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis framed the loss and upcoming Game 7 as an opportunity for his inexperienced group — the youngest team in the playoffs — to grow.

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Only six players remain from that surprising, pandemic-era run that ended with a loss in five games to the Lightning.

“It’s meant to be, it’s destiny for our young team,” St. Louis said. “A lot of players haven’t taken part in a Game 7, I think that’s part of our path and you have to embrace the moment. It’s about getting back up and let’s go.

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“You can’t buy these reps like this. These guys are getting unbelievable reps right now and it’s fun to watch. I keep telling them I got the best seat in the house.”

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said post-game the team’s mentality was to “stay positive.”

“We were the better team for pretty much most of that game, and just didn’t score,” he said. “Thought Vasilevsky kind of won them that game, so I thought everyone played a great game, just didn’t get the result.

“Ready to go down to Tampa and win Game 7.”

The Canadiens have already won twice in Tampa, defeating the Lightning in Games 1 and 5 in this see-saw series. Montreal also posted a 24-9-8 record on the road this season, second-best in the NHL behind only the Colorado Avalanche.

The experienced Lightning, meanwhile, are trying to avoid a fourth consecutive first-round exit, a run that has featured its share of heartbreak on home ice.

The message out of their room following the emotional Game 6 win? Job’s not finished.

“I’m sure guys were pumped, but we haven’t won anything yet,” Cooper said. “All we did was win a game to send us back to Tampa and keep our season alive.

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“You don’t want to rain on the parade because what a hell of a win by the guys, but we haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

This is only the sixth NHL playoff series to have each of the first six games decided by one goal. If recent history is any indicator, it might become just the third to extend that streak to seven on Sunday.

“It’s been unreal to be honest, obviously we both had 106 points coming in this series. They’re a really good hockey team over there, we’re a really great hockey team here,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. “I don’t think we expected anything else other than what’s been going on here.

“It’s going to come down to one game and I’m excited.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2026.