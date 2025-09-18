Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Calgary police used ‘reasonable’ force at 2023 protest that concussed teen: ASIRT

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 4:03 pm
Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests are pictured outside Calgary City Hall on Nov. 5, 2023. Calgary police have charged one man with causing a disturbance and a hate motivation has been applied after police said the man used an "anti-Semitic phrase." View image in full screen
Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests are pictured outside Calgary City Hall on Nov. 5, 2023. Calgary police have charged one man with causing a disturbance and a hate motivation has been applied after police said the man used an "anti-Semitic phrase.". Global News
Officers who responded to an Israel-Palestine protest in Calgary have been cleared of wrongdoing after a teen was forced to the ground and concussed.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, said police arrested the 13-year-old at the downtown protest in November 2023 for assault after spitting at an officer.

It says the teen was part of a group of people who broke away from the main protest and gathered at city hall, blocking an intersection.

Officers told ASIRT that some protestors were aggressive towards police and the teen had spit on one of them.

Two officers forced the teen to the ground, landing on his right side with the right side of his face against a pile of icy snow and his knees bent.

Acting executive director Matthew Block says the teen sustained visible minor injuries during the arrest and got a concussion after a “hard collision with another volatile arrestee.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary police face criticism for actions at protest after videos posted online'
Calgary police face criticism for actions at protest after videos posted online
© 2025 The Canadian Press

