Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario public servant unions rallying against Ford’s return-to-office mandates

By Vanessa Tiberio The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026'
Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026
WATCH: Ontario ends remote work for civil servants, orders full return to office in 2026 – Aug 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Unions representing Ontario public sector workers are holding a rally Thursday outside of Queen’s Park to protest the province’s return-to-office mandate.

The province announced its decision in August to move away from remote and hybrid work, requiring employees to work in-office five days a week by Jan. 5, 2026.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Labour union AMAPCEO says over 13,000 Ontarians have signed a petition launched after the province’s announcement calling on the government to reverse its return-to-work decision.

The union representing public servants says in its petition that remote work offers improved work/life balance, reduced traffic congestion and savings to taxpayers.

Trending Now

Premier Doug Ford previously said he believes in-person work is better for productivity and that downtown businesses are suffering from a loss of foot traffic.

Government employees turned to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half already required to be in office full-time.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices