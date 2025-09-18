Ontario public servant unions rallying against Ford’s return-to-office mandates

See more sharing options

Unions representing Ontario public sector workers are holding a rally Thursday outside of Queen’s Park to protest the province’s return-to-office mandate.

The province announced its decision in August to move away from remote and hybrid work, requiring employees to work in-office five days a week by Jan. 5, 2026.

Labour union AMAPCEO says over 13,000 Ontarians have signed a petition launched after the province’s announcement calling on the government to reverse its return-to-work decision.

The union representing public servants says in its petition that remote work offers improved work/life balance, reduced traffic congestion and savings to taxpayers.

Premier Doug Ford previously said he believes in-person work is better for productivity and that downtown businesses are suffering from a loss of foot traffic.

Government employees turned to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half already required to be in office full-time.