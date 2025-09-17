Okanagan animal rescue says pet overpopulation at unprecedented levels

Send this page to someone via email

Animal rescues around the province have been in crisis mode for some time, but according to the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS), things are going from bad to worse.

“We are seeing numbers we’ve never seen before,” said Romany Runnalls, OHS executive director.

“We’ve been in touch with other humane societies across British Columbia and they are all reporting the same thing.”

Runnalls said the organization is on track for a record year, having already rescued and supported 3,534 animals in 2025.

“It averages to 14 animals a day,” Runnalls said. “We are losing ground on the fight against pet overpopulation.

It’s a troubling trend that started post-pandemic and has continued, according to OHS.

Runnalls said cost of living is a big factor, as fewer people vaccinate their animals or spay and neuter them.

“We believe a good portion of this is cost of living,” Runnalls said. “A lot of people just can’t afford to get through the door of the vet clinic right now.”

A new contributing factor Runnalls said is the prevalence of parovirus (parvo), a severe and highly contagious viral disease but one that is largely preventable with vaccinations.

“This is a new crisis that we’ve seen just this year,” Runnalls said. “We believe parvo showing up in our communities is another result of perhaps people not getting in to get their animals vaccinated.”

So far this year, OHS has had to hospitalize 20 puppies in its care due to parvo. Three of them died.

Considering the 20 reported cases are from just one rescue group, the numbers are likely much higher across the community.

1:59 7 abandoned puppies found near Salmon Arm

At the Kelowna Veterinary Hospital, staff are seeing animal owners having to make difficult decisions more than ever before.

“That is an ugly position to be in,” said Dr. Ellen Nicklassen, the clinic’s owner. “Unfortunately nowadays with cost of living so high, groceries, rent, utilities, all those things by necessity have to come first.

“I’m very lucky in that I am able to offer a spectrum of care so we sometimes have to go the more expensive route, but there are options we can use as needed so people can hopefully access affordable care.”

The crisis has animal rescues pleading for the public’s help and much-needed donations.

“The crisis is much larger than we can manage on our own,” Runnalls said.

This coming Saturday, Scotiabank is set to support OHS with its annual Fetching Funds campaign.

This year four branches are participating, one in Vernon, two in Kelowna and one West Kelowna.

In Vernon, representatives from the bank and OHS will be at the Safeway on 32nd Ave.

In Kelowna, the locations are set for Save-On-Foods on Lakeshore Road and at the Orchard Plaza.

In West Kelowna, the fundraiser will take place at the BC Liquor store on Dobbin Road.

The fundraisers are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

For more information on OHS, you can go to the organization’s website.