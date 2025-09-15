Train strikes, kills 2 Montreal women in Portugal: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Two women from Montreal who were well known in the city’s deaf community have died in Portugal after being struck by a train, according to reports.

The women killed have been identified online by family members as Guylaine Boulanger, 62, and Elise Bénard, 66.

Serge Adam, who identifies himself as the cousin of Bénard, said he’s stunned by her passing.

Evian Briere, a member of Boulanger’s family, posted a video on Facebook which included a caption asking for his family’s privacy.

“This is a very difficult period for us and we hope to protect our privacy. In this moment, we need space to experience our grief as a family,” the caption reads.

“Thank you for your understanding, your discretion, and all the love you have for Elise and Guylaine.”

Global Affairs Canada responded to an inquiry from Global News saying they were aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mesão Frio, Portugal, but did not confirm the names of the women or the date the incident occurred, citing “privacy considerations.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones as well as to all of those affected,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities and are in contact with the families involved to provide consular assistance.”

Jean Davia, a coordinator with Association des personnes vivant avec une surdité (APVSL), told Global News they knew Boulanger from her involvement with APVSL. The organization brings together deaf and hard-of-hearing people in the Laval, Que., region through various social and informational activities.

According to The Portugal Resident, Boulanger and Bénard had been taking photographs and selfies close to the Douro River on Saturday.

The pair were with two other people, who were not injured in the incident.

The news outlet said that at some point the two women had walked to a level crossing where they were hit.

The train conductor reportedly blew his horn when he saw the two women on the tracks and applied his brakes, but the locomotive did not stop in time.

Boulanger and Benard’s deaths are the third and fourth this month in which a pair from Quebec died in Portugal.

Earlier this month, Global Affairs Canada confirmed a couple from Quebec were among at least 16 people who died when a popular streetcar in Lisbon derailed on Sept. 3.

The Quebec Ministry of Culture said in a statement that Blandine Daux and Andre Bergeron had died during the derailment of the funicular.

–with files from Global News’ Mike Armstrong