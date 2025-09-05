2 Canadians among the dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Two Canadians are among at least 16 people dead after a popular streetcar derailed in Lisbon Wednesday, police in Portugal said.
The French Foreign Ministry said Friday that a woman who was a French-Canadian dual citizen is among the dead.
“France was extremely sad to learn of the death of a female Franco-Canadian national in the Glória funicular accident that occurred in Lisbon on 3 September. It extends its condolences to our compatriot’s family and close friends,” the French government said in a post on social media early on Friday.
Five Portuguese nationals, three British citizens, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian were also among the dead, police said in a press conference on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada had told Global News that two Canadians were missing after the incident. Global Affairs Canada has not said whether their officials have been notified of the deaths of Canadians, but Global News has requested confirmation.
The Portuguese government’s Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations said that it has concluded its analysis of the wreckage and would issue a preliminary technical report Friday. It wasn’t clear how revealing the report would be.
The distinctive yellow-and-white Elevador da Gloria, which is classified as a national monument, was packed with locals and tourists Wednesday evening when it came off its rails. Sixteen people were killed and 21 others were injured.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement earlier this week that his thoughts are with those impacted.
“My thoughts are with the people of Lisbon following last night’s tragic accident. Canadians are wishing comfort and support to those grieving loved ones, and a swift recovery to everyone who was injured,” Carney said Thursday.
Portugal observed a national day of mourning Thursday after the capital’s worst disaster in recent history.
The streetcar, a popular tourist attraction, carries passengers up and down one of the city’s steep hills, past picturesque views.
— With files from Canadian Press and The Associated Press
