Country singers Zach Bryan, Gavin Adcock face off in music fest altercation

Country singers Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock got into a heated confrontation during the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Several videos posted online show Bryan, 29, yelling at Adcock, 26, through a fence while at the festival on Sept.13 in Pryor, Okla.

“Hey, do you want to fight like a man?” Bryan yells in the video. “Come open the gate. Want me to throw a beer too?”

Once Adcock gets closer to the fence, Bryan appears to push it in his direction, which resulted in a security guard stepping forward to get involved.

“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown,” Adcock wrote in text over clip.

“Eat a snickers bro,” Adcock wrote in the post’s caption.

In another video posted online, Bryan can be seen climbing the fence — topped with barbed wire — to get to Adcock, but he’s held back by security once he gets over the fence. A bodyguard can also been seen escorting Adcock away from Bryan.

Adcock shared a video on Instagram, talking about the incident with the caption, “Rotten fruit falls on its own.”

“Well, like I already said, I don’t think Zach Bryan’s a very good person. He wasn’t locked out of the festival. He had been there all day with his multiple security guards. He saw me standing between my buses when he got here,” Adcock began.

“He had plenty of opportunity between the whole day to do whatever he wanted to do but decided he was going to wait like an hour before my set while I was standing out there.”

Adcock said that “no artist who cares about their fans is going to fight right before their set, missing going on (stage) and disappointing fans that spent way too much money to be there.”

“I wasn’t even mad I didn’t even have a single reason to fight him. After he had already left before my set I was standing outside. He pulls up in a pick-up truck outside the gate and starts giving out threats,” Adcock continued. “So I just decided to stir him up to the point where he jumped over the fence.”

“I don’t think anybody’s scared of Zach Bryan. I’m just an adult and fighting him would only mean going to jail, missing my set and falling into a Zach Bryan lawsuit. And we all know he likes to manipulate people with money,” Adcock said.

He told his fans that Bryan knew where he was all day and “knew my set time, knew where I’d be standing.”

“He created this whole ‘I’m a badass,’ jump over the fence narrative just to try to make himself look bigger or tougher even though he could have just walked on in the gate. He’d been in there all day. At the end of the day I know my decision I made was right. I didn’t take the Zach Bryan bait,” Adcock concluded.

Adcock and Bryan have been in an ongoing feud since July.

Adcock had previously criticized Bryan as a young fan claimed he waited hours after a show in New Jersey in the hopes of getting an autograph from Bryan. The fan took to TikTok and wrote, “We waited 3 hours outside to meet Zach Bryan… he completely blew everyone off and drove away like a jerk.”

In a since-deleted response to the TikTok, Bryan wrote, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello.” Bryan also added the acronym “GOMD,” meaning “Get off my d—.”

Adcock then fired back on X and wrote, “If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? The kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling[sic] too and you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a “grown man” nearly 30 They’re the only reason you are around. — Gavin Adcock Music (@GavinAdcock) July 22, 2025

Adcock addressed his post on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast in August, saying, “It wasn’t about not wanting to sign autographs after a show, it’s like letting a 14-year-old kid rant, without saying, ‘Get off my d—.’ You’re bigger than that.”

He also accused Bryan of wearing “a big mask in his day-to-day life.”

“Sometimes he can’t help but rip it off and show his true colours,” Adcock added. “I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person.”