Canada

Cowboys and farm dog wrangle wayward bulls in southern Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 4:13 pm
1 min read
Two cowboys and a farm dog rounded up two bulls on the lam in Coaldale, Alta. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Two cowboys and a farm dog rounded up two bulls on the lam in Coaldale, Alta. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. Alberta RCMP
In what might be the most rural Alberta story ever, RCMP are praising the efforts of a cowboy duo and their farm dog in corralling two bulls that broke free.

On Friday around 8 a.m., police said Mounties in Coaldale, Alta., were helping farmers round up what was described as two “dangerous and aggressive” bulls that escaped while being transported.

The beasts were north of Highway 3, around 18 Avenue, which RCMP said was somewhat close to a school.

Given bulls are ornery and unpredictable, there was great concern for kids heading to class.

After about half an hour, the animals were captured.

“Thanks to the grit and rugged skills of the cowboys (and the dog), the bulls were contained and loaded into a trailer without further incident around 8:30 a.m.,” RCMP said in an update.

Police sent out a photo of two cowboys — on horseback, of  course — and a border collie dog that rounded up the breakout bovine.

“Great job boys!”

Two cowboys and a farm dog rounded up two bulls and got them into a livestock trailer in Coaldale, Alta. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Alberta RCMP
Two cowboys and a farm dog rounded up two bulls and got them into a livestock trailer in Coaldale on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Coaldale is about 10 km east of Lethbridge in southern Alberta.

Global News is working to speak with the cowboys. This story will be updated if that happens.

