Lifestyle

Recipe: Ocean Wise clam chowder

By Poyan Danesh, Culinary Director at Ocean Mama Seafood Special to Global News
Posted September 14, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
File photo showing clams.
Ocean Wise Clam Chowder

Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 10 Mins Cooking Time: 20 Mins

Ingredients

• 1 pkg Ocean Mama Clam Meat
• 50 ml Vegetable Oil
• 4 Slices Bacon – small diced
• 1 Small Onion (small dice)
• 1 Celery Stalk (small dice)
• 1 Carrot (small dice)
• 1 Yukon Gold Potato (peeled, small dice)
• 1 green onion, sliced
• 1/3 cup Flour
• 1 L Dashi Stock
• 1 cup Whipping Cream
• to taste Salt & Pepper

METHOD
• On medium heat, add oil and bacon.

• Sweat for 5-7 mins, or until bacon becomes crispy. Remove bacon and reserve for garnish. Add onion to pan and cook until translucent. Add carrot and celery. Cook for 5 min.

• Sprinkle flour over vegetables to create roux. Mix until all the oil and bacon fat is absorbed. Sprinkle some extra flour if needed. Slowly add stock, 100ml at a time.
Stir well to incorporate.

• Make sure you add stock slowly, while mixing evenly. This will minimize lumps from forming. If lumps do occur, use spatula to smooth them out. Switch to a whisk about halfway through. Continue to slowly add stock, stirring as you go. Once all stock is added, bring to a simmer for 30min.

• Meanwhile, cook the potatoes: fill pot with cold water and potatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook for 8-10 min. (Fun Fact: Cooking potatoes gradually in cold water ensures they will cook evenly. This does not damage the shape or texture.)

• Use a knife to make sure they’re cooked. Drain and set aside.

• Back to the chowder. If it still has a flour-y taste, continue to simmer until it dissipates.

• Add Ocean Mama Clam Meat and cream. Stir well. Add cooked potatoes and green onions. Stir to incorporate. Season with salt and pepper.

• Garnish with reserved bacon bits and more green onions. Ready to serve

