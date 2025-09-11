Manitoba continues crackdown on retail theft with new measures: minister

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s justice minister says the province is looking at an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to preventing retail crime.

The topic has dominated headlines in recent years, including a high-profile armed incident at a Winnipeg Walmart store earlier this month, which led to the arrest of four teens.

Matt Wiebe told Global Winnipeg that the province will be offering another rebate to retailers in the near future — to the tune of $2,500 — for enhancing security measures.

“We want to get this right, and that’s why we’ve brough in our retail task force to look at this in a real substantive way,” the minister said, “and we’re ready to make whatever changes are going to enhance that.”

Wiebe said measures already underway include increasing the number of law enforcement officers tasked with tackling retail crime, but also working with the security industry to provide enhanced — and quicker — training for security guards at local businesses.

“What we’ve heard from business and what we’ve heard from the security guard industry is they want to be part of the solution.

“What this means to me is that if the understanding of the responsibilities and the duties for that security guard are clear, that will help to dictate what kind of response they have.”

Wiebe said some businesses have taken matters into their own hands, by asking customers to buzz or knock to be let into the store — or in some cases, going even further, like Manitoba Liquor Marts, and having customers present ID before being allowed in.

While those methods might work in some individual cases, he said, Wiebe doesn’t believe that’s the model most shoppers would like to see employed at all businesses.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s not what the average consumer wants — they want to be able to go to the mall or go to their shop and just walk in — and be able to feel safe doing that.”

The Retail Council of Canada’s John Graham says the province’s increased focus on retail theft is encouraging for a lot of Manitoba businesses. The additional rebate for store owners to purchase security equipment, he said, could go a long way.

“It’s massive. It is unprecedented, frankly, across the country,” Graham told 680 CJOB’s The News.

“It’s really hitting at grand zero. Retail crime is at the retail store, and there’s a lot you can do to invest in proactive strategies to reduce crime and increase safety.

“It’ll help the very smallest of businesses … the very largest already have systems in place and they’re leading by example, but mid-size businesses and smaller don’t have the added budget, can’t afford the investments.

“This will help leverage technology, cameras, improvements around store design, lots of good stuff.”