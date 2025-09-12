Simply Delicious Recipe: Mexican style street corn salad

Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares a Mexican style street corn salad.
Ingredients
3 grilled corn
A handful of finely chopped cilantro
A handful of finely chopped Italian parsley
1 zest from 1 lime
1 juice from 1 lime
100gr grated cotija cheese
A few pinches of smoked paprika
A few pinches of Mexican chili powder
50gr melted salted butter
Flaked salt
Black pepper
Baby gem lettuce leaves
Instructions
Grill the corn. With a knife, cut off grilled corn kernels and add to a mixing bowl. Add the butter, salt, pepper, paprika, chili powder to the corn and gently mix together. Then add the cilantro, parsley, lime zest, lime juice and again, mix together gently. Lastly, freshly grated cotija cheese into corn mixture. Spoon onto lettuce leaves and serve
