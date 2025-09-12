Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Mexican Style Street Corn Salad

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Mexican style street corn salad'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Mexican style street corn salad
WATCH: Simply Delicious Recipe: Mexican Style Street Corn Salad
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares a Mexican style street corn salad.

Ingredients

3 grilled corn

A handful of finely chopped cilantro

A handful of finely chopped Italian parsley

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

1 zest from 1 lime

1 juice from 1 lime

100gr grated cotija cheese

A few pinches of smoked paprika

A few pinches of Mexican chili powder

50gr melted salted butter

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Flaked salt

Black pepper

Baby gem lettuce leaves

Instructions

Grill the corn. With a knife, cut off grilled corn kernels and add to a mixing bowl. Add the butter, salt, pepper, paprika, chili powder to the corn and gently mix together. Then add the cilantro, parsley, lime zest, lime juice and again, mix together gently. Lastly, freshly grated cotija cheese into corn mixture. Spoon onto lettuce leaves and serve

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices