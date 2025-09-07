B.C. fugitive Rabih “Robby” Alkhalil arrested in Qatar

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC (CFSEU-BC) will speak publicly Monday about the overseas arrest of a B.C. fugitive who’s been on the run for the last three years.

Several sources tell Global News that Rabih “Robby” Alkhalil has been arrested in Qatar.

Alkhalil broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam in July 2022. Police say two men posing as contractors helped him in the escape.

One month later, Alkhalil was found guilty in absentia of first-degree murder against gang rival Sandip Duhre, who was shot and killed at the Wall Centre in downtown Vancouver in January 2012.

Sources tell Global News that the RCMP and CFSEU-BC are likely going to Qatar to arrange for Alkhalil’s return.

Richard Kurland, a lawyer and policy analyst, says bringing Alkhalil back to B.C. could be a challenge.

“Qatar is fugitive heaven,” he said.

“Canada has no extradition treaty with Qatar. The alternative is diplomatic multi-year chats or an arrangement.”

Kurland says Canada could make a deal with Qatar to “trade” Alkhalil in exchange for a possible Qatari fugitive living in Canada.

However, he’s skeptical such an arrangement could come together.

“Unless Canada comes up with one heck of a bonus with Qatar to motivate them to put this fellow on a plane escorted by RCMP, not going to happen,” he said.

“How many people do you think that are in Canada that Qatar wants home? Not many.”

Global News has learned charges may be laid against several individuals who are accused of helping Alkhalil escape.