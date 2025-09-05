14-year-old boy wanted in Toronto shooting that injured two men

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a shooting that left two men injured over the Labour Day long weekend.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call around Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Aug. 31.

It’s alleged that a young person entered a house with a firearm, which was later discharged.

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old is wanted on several charges, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

The suspect is said to be six-foot-one and 150 pounds, and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.