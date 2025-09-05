Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old boy wanted in Toronto shooting that injured two men

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 6:28 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a shooting that left two men injured over the Labour Day long weekend.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call around Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East on Aug. 31.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s alleged that a young person entered a house with a firearm, which was later discharged.

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The 14-year-old is wanted on several charges, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

The suspect is said to be six-foot-one and 150 pounds, and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices