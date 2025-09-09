Small fall décor swaps to refresh your home

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to break out the knitted cable sweaters and stock up on sweet-smelling candles. Autumn is almost here, and whether you’re planning a complete home makeover or just looking to freshen up your home for the season, no space is complete without the thoughtful finishing touches. It’s amazing how just a few new items can completely change up a room. We’re here to help you get into the spirit with these curated finds from Bouclair, Anthropologie, Simons, Pottery Barn and more. Read on for cozy autumn goodness.

Soja Hô Wood + Pumpkin Candle Nothing says fall decor like a cozy new candle to set the autumn atmosphere. Its warm blend of Ho wood, smoked pumpkin, and gentle spices, wrapped in tonka bean and brown sugar, fills your space with comforting, golden-season vibes, while top notes of roasted chestnut, nutmeg, and orange zest brighten the room. $34.00 at Soja

Cozy Pumpkin Pillow This chic and cloud-like pumpkin pillow from Pottery Barn is giving all the fall vibes and is neutral enough that it won’t throw off your existing home decor. Available in multiple colours and sizes to build your perfect little indoor pumpkin patch. $70.99 at Pottery Barn (was $89)

Fall candle-making box set Who doesn’t love a fun activity that turns into your new fall decor? This fall candle-making kit from Simons lets you craft cozy, fragrant candles with everything you need – reusable jars, natural soy wax, seasonal scents, and decorative spices. I can’t think of a better way to spend an autumn afternoon. $50 at Simons

Short Chenille Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) There’s no better way to add a little warmth to your space than with fresh throw pillow covers. Add this brown set to cart to give your couch a little fall makeover. $23.99 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Plaid Throw Blanket Stay ultra cozy with this affordable (and adorable!) plaid throw blanket from Amazon. Pairs well with a hot cup of tea and your favourite Netflix show. $35.99 on Amazon

Pumpkin Coffee Mug Enjoy all your favourite hot drinks with this pumpkin coffee mug that looks Instagram-worthy on your desk or kitchen countertop. $46.51 on Amazon

Artificial Flowers Fall Decor Wedding Bouquet Easily brighten up any space with a gorgeous artificial bouquet. No maintenance and can be used year after year. $17.99 on Amazon

Pumpkin Pie Dish Towels Switching up your small kitchen accessories is a fun and easy way to bring the season into your home, and this pumpkin-themed set from Amazon is the perfect pick. Who knew dish towels could be this cute? $18.87 on Amazon

3D Halloween Icon Juice Glass Hand-blown from borosilicate glass with 3D icons, these juice glasses add festive personality to your kitchen. $18.00 at Anthropologie

Vanilla Mist Diffuser - Aroma Lab Even if you’re not an avid baker, this Bouclair candle with irresistible vanilla notes will make your home smell like there’s always something sweet in the oven. $26.99 at Bouclair

