East Vancouver stabbing leaves 54-year-old man dead

A man is dead in what police say was an overnight homicide in East Vancouver.

Police said the victim, a 54-year-old man, was stabbed at a home near East 6th and Fraser Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police said it remains unclear if the victim and his attacker knew one another, and that no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.