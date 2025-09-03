Menu

Crime

‘Unsuitable for police service’: 3 Saskatoon cops fired following off-duty gathering

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 5:34 pm
A Saskatoon Police Service badge is shown on an officer's uniform in Saskatoon on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon Police Service badge is shown on an officer's uniform in Saskatoon on May 5, 2023. Heywood Yu/ The Canadian Press
Three officers with the Saskatoon Police Service have been fired after the force’s investigation found they were not fit to remain with the law enforcement organization.

Following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service’s professional standards, the SPS said the three members were dismissed as “unsuitable for police service” under The Police Act.

“The actions we’ve taken here today reflect our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and demonstrate that no one is above the expectations of this organization or the trust placed in us by the community,” Saskatoon police Chief Cam McBride said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The decision to dismiss a police officer is never made lightly, but is necessary when the conduct falls short of the standards our community expects and deserves.”

SPS said two of the members were constables with nine and ten years of service, and the third was a special constable with two years of service.

They were among several officers who were suspended following an off-duty gathering in September 2024.

Their names haven’t been released, nor has SPS elaborated on exactly what happened at the event a year ago.

SPS said the two others returned to work in April, following the investigation.

Several Saskatoon police officers suspended following two separate incidents

While the professional standards investigation is now wrapped up, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is still looking into one aspect of the incident — details of which were also not disclosed.

Saskatoon police said there have been news reports of displays of support for suspended members and their impact on other employees.

Trending Now

The reports raised questions regarding the integrity of undercover operations, police said.

“I recognize the concern the incident and subsequent investigations raised in our service and in the community,” McBride said. “The public trust and well-being of all our members continue to be our priorities.

“A service is challenged when even one of its members strays from that commitment but I am dedicated to lead an organization that upholds the Code of Ethics we have all sworn to.”

The Saskatoon Police Service said there have also been three other suspensions involving unrelated investigations in November 2024, as well as January and February of this year.

A 22-year sergeant suspended in November 2024 was dismissed this past March, police said, while the two other investigations are ongoing and the officers remain suspended.

The members who have been dismissed have the right to appeal under the Police Act, SPS said.

In the event of an appeal, police said there would be a public hearing before an independent hearing officer designated by the government minister responsible for the Police Act.

“We know that public trust is rooted in transparency, and we are committed to sharing the conclusion of the ongoing investigations and appeal processes when they are concluded,” McBride said.

