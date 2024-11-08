5 Saskatoon police officers suspended after off-duty incident

See more sharing options

Five Saskatoon police officers have been suspended following an incident in September.

The Saskatoon Police Service said in a statement to Global News that is has initiated an “administrative review under The Police Act” following an “incident” that occurred while the offers were off-duty.

The officers have been suspended with pay.

Additionally, SPS said it “immediately notified” the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident and it has “accepted carriage of one aspect of the investigation.”

Saskatoon police said the matter is actively being investigated and they are not able to provide any further details.

Global News has reached out to SIRT.