Evacuation order for Cariboo wildfire covers more than 86,000 hectares

An evacuation order, issued by the Ulkatcho First Nation and the Cariboo Regional District, is now in effect due to the Beef Trail Creek fire.

The order is for 150 parcels in the Beef Trail Creek area and covers 86,850 hectares.

Anyone in the area must leave immediately and are being asked to proceed to Highway 20 and then east to Williams Lake.

An Emergency Service Centre has been set up at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, 525 Proctor St. in Williams Lake.

The Beef Trail Creek fire is an estimated 2,771 hectares in size and burning out of control.

It is burning northwest of Anahim Lake.