NorQuest instructor shot dead in SUV on Jasper Avenue, 1st-degree murder charge laid

A woman who taught at an Edmonton college has been identified as the victim of a downtown shooting this past weekend, and now a man is accused of planning and carrying out her death.

Priscilla McGreer, 39, was killed early Saturday morning on the west end of Jasper Avenue, the Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.

Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 to reports of gunshots on Jasper Avenue near 119 Street.

Officers arrived to find McGreer dead inside a SUV. A white Ford SUV was taped off for much of the day as investigators combed the scene.

View image in full screen A stretch Jasper Avenue near 119 Street was blocked off by police tape as investigators search for more information on an overnight shooting on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Global News

An autopsy was done on Monday, during which the medical examiner determined McGreer died from gunshot wounds and her manner of death is a homicide.

McGreer was a casual instructor at NorQuest College in Edmonton, the post-secondary institution said in a statement about her death on Tuesday.

“Priscilla was a well-respected and well-liked instructor and colleague. She was scheduled to teach English this semester,” NorQuest said.

"Priscilla was a well-respected and well-liked instructor and colleague. She was scheduled to teach English this semester," NorQuest said.

"Her loss, two days before the start of the fall term, is especially poignant. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, students and colleagues."

NorQuest College said to support staff and students, an Employee Assistance Program counsellor is on-site at the college. and students needing support can contact the Centre for Growth and Harmony.

Meanwhile, an Edmonton man with a violent criminal history who police said was known to McGreer has been accused of killing her.

Edmonton police said Kyle Jeremy Laumen, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and breaching his probation. Court documents show he was also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Archive photo of Kyle Laumen from 2018. Supplied by EPS

Since 2013, he has been prohibited from possessing firearms, according to court records, after being sentenced for a 2012 aggravated assault. Other weapons charged from that same incident were withdrawn.

That same data indicates he was sentenced two years ago to 120 days in jail for assault causing bodily and fleeing a peace officer the previous year, however he was credited with time spend in remand and didn’t actually serve any of the sentenced time.

He was also accused of murder seven years ago, in connection with the March 2018 stabbing death of 39-year-old Marlon Jair Nunez at an apartment building north of Whyte Avenue.

Laumen was charged with second-degree murder, causing an indignity to a body and possessing an offensive weapon. Those charged were stayed by the courts in February 2020, for reasons not known.

While police said McGreer and Laumen were known to one another, the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

Laumen appeared in court on Tuesday morning for a bail hearing.