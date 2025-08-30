Health officials warn of another possible hepatitis A exposure on Sunshine Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in B.C. have issued a second warning in as many days about a possible exposure to hepatitis A on the Sunshine Coast.

In an information bulletin posted online, Vancouver Coastal Health warns that people who ate sandwiches or salads from Pepper Creek Pizza and Pasta in Sechelt between July 31 and Aug. 14 and between Aug. 23-29 may have been exposed. It recommends they get vaccinated “as soon as possible.”

Health officials say getting immunized with one dose of hepatitis A vaccine can help to prevent infection if given within two weeks of exposure.

The warning does not include people who consumed cooked foods such as pizza and pasta from the business.

View image in full screen Hepatitis A is a virus that attacks the liver. In most cases, the infection goes away on its own. In rare cases, however, it can cause serious liver damage and other health problems. Global News

The warning comes after Heath authorities cautioned people who dined at the Sea Monkey Coffee truck between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25 that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The coffee truck was parked at Sunday Cider, located at 16322 on the Sunshine Coast Highway between those dates.

Health officials said people who consumed only drinks from this venue are not at risk of exposure.

Although the risk of transmission to the public is low, the health authority recommends anyone who dined at the coffee truck between the noted dates self-monitor for hepatitis A symptoms. Symptoms can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for two months.

The health authority also recommends anyone who ate at the truck between Aug. 14 and Aug. 25 get a hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, loss of appetite, inexplicable weight loss, pain under the rib cage, muscle soreness and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

In most cases, the infection goes away on its own. In rare cases, it can lead to long-term liver damage and other serious problems.

Vancouver Coastal Health offers hepatitis A vaccine free to eligibile patients at clinics and pharmacies throughout the region.

More information on hepatitis A, its symptoms and the vaccine are available online at healthlink.ca.

With files from The Canadian Press.