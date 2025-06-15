Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

Hepatitis A exposure at Barrie Tim Hortons restaurant

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 15, 2025 10:20 am
2 min read
A coffee pot sits on a burner at a Tim Hortons Inc. restaurant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. View image in full screen
A coffee pot sits on a burner at a Tim Hortons Inc. restaurant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Brent Lewin / Getty Images
A health unit north of Toronto is running special hepatitis A vaccination clinics this weekend, after a staff member at a popular eatery contracted the disease.

People who purchased food and drinks from a Tim Hortons in Barrie, ON in recent weeks may have been exposed to hepatitis A and are being advised to receive post-exposure vaccinations.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed that a food handler at a Tim Hortons located at 181 Livingstone St. E., Barrie, has been identified as contracting hepatitis A.

Anyone who came into contact with food or drinks at that location between May 17 and June 3 may have been exposed to the virus, the public health unit said, adding that there is no ongoing risk at the restaurant.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus that is spread through the consumption of fecal matter. It is primarily contracted through direct contact with an infected person, but can be passed on by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

While the risk for customers to contract the disease is low, SMDHU advises monitoring for signs and symptoms, which can begin 15 to 50 days after exposure.

Those who consumed food or beverages from this Tim Hortons in the last 14 days are recommended to receive the hepatitis A vaccine to help prevent the disease.

Individuals who have received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine or have previously had hepatitis A infection will have immunity from the disease, and do not require further vaccination.

Date food or drink was purchased from Tim Hortons at 181 Livingstone St. E., BarrieLast date to receive post-exposure immunization
30 May 2025 from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.June 13, 2025
31 May 2025 from 4:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.June 14, 2025
1 June 2025 from 4:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m.June 15, 2025
3 June 2025 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.June 17, 2025

SMDHU is running a special hepatitis A immunization clinic in Barrie at 15 Sperling Dr. until Tuesday, June 17.

 

