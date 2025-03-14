Hepatitis A exposure at southeast Edmonton Tim Hortons restaurant

People who bought food or drinks from a Tim Hortons in southeast Edmonton in recent weeks are being encouraged to get post-exposure immunizations this weekend after a case of hepatitis A was confirmed.
Alberta Health Services said on Friday it had confirmed a case of hepatitis A in someone who prepared food at the Tim Hortons at Millbourne Market Mall (7535 38 Ave.) while infectious.
People who had food or drinks from the restaurant between Feb. 20 and March 5 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus.
Spread through the fecal-oral route, AHS said people primarily contract hepatitis A through direct contact with an infected person but they can also contract the illness indirectly by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.
If an infected person does not properly wash their hands after using the washroom, the virus can be transmitted through food and beverages prepared by them.
Symptoms of hepatitis A may include
Get weekly health news
- Tiredness
- Poor appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Fever
Followed several days later by:
- Dark-coloured urine
- Light-coloured stools
- Yellowing of eyes and skin
Some people, especially young children, may get hepatitis A infection without noticing any symptoms; however, they are still infectious to others.
AHS said post-exposure immunization can only be provided within 14 days after an exposure and can prevent illness from occurring. A single dose of the vaccine is sufficient to protect a potentially affected individual from this hepatitis A exposure, AHS said.
Those who ate at the restaurant from March 1 to March 5, 2025, may be eligible for post-exposure immunization and should call Health Link at 1-866-301-2668 for assessment of exposure and risk. Immunization clinics will be scheduled in Edmonton for eligible individuals.
Those who ate at the Tim Hortons between Feb. 20 to 28 are no longer eligible for a post-exposure immunization, so AHS said they need to watch for symptoms of disease for 50 days after potential exposure and contact their doctor if they get sick.
Those who ate at the restaurant from March 1 to March 5 are still eligible to be vaccinated but need to act quickly:
|Date food or drink from Tim Hortons Millbourne Market Mall consumed
|Last date to receive post-exposure immunization
|1 Mar 2025
|15 Mar 2025
|2 Mar 2025
|16 Mar 2025
|4 Mar 2025
|18 Mar 2025
|5 Mar 2025
|19 Mar 2025
Those who ate at the restaurant from March 1 to March 5 should call Health Link at 1-866-301-2668 for assessment of exposure and risk.
AHS said immunization clinics will be scheduled in Edmonton for eligible people.
Comments